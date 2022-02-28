Persona 4 Arena Ultimax to receive rollback netcode this Summer

After a couple of months of fans hoping for the best, Atlus has confirmed that the re-release of Persona 4 Arena Ultimax will indeed have rollback netcode, just not at launch. This comes after Kazuhisa Wada, producer and creative director of Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, said that the feature would be implemented if the release was a success. Apparently, there has been enough support for it already for the team to commit to it early.

“This was a highly requested feature from the players,” said Wada. “Our overseas fans, in particular, were very vocal about wanting it in the game. We wanted to give the fans what they want, so we asked Arc System Works to make it happen.” Rollback netcode will be implemented in Summer later this year.

The announcement was made during a short live stream showing off gameplay. Unfortunately for those planning to pick up the title on Switch, the rollback netcode feature will only be available on PS4 and Steam. However, it is likely that those who are planning to play Ultimax in a competitive fashion would get the game on one of those two platforms anyway.

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is still missing a few things that fans want including: online crossplay, a western physical release, and an Xbox Series X version. The original did release on that platform back during the 360 era. With those caveats in mind, rollback netcode is a huge win for the community and hopefully revives the competitive scene for the coming years.