Does Persona 4 Arena Ultimax have rollback netcode?

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is coming back on modern systems early next year, but with a rerelease, you expect new features to make the game even better. Rollback netcode, for example, would be a great way to entice the hardcore fighting game scene to come back.

Speaking to Famitsu (via Persona Central), Persona Team’s creative director and producer, Kazuhisa Wada confirmed that Persona 4 Arena Ultimax will not have rollback netcode at launch for the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC. Instead, the developer is considering adding the feature in a future patch. It’s not set in stone, however, so you should expect to not have rollback when purchasing or preordering the remaster.

As a refresher to what rollback netcode actually is, the system predicts what the player is about to do online and makes the connection delay between two systems smoother. It’s well-received within the fighting game community, especially with Guilty Gear Strive, and fans have pleaded with developers to add the system instead of the archaic delay-based netcode.

Image via Atlus

It’s a shame that rollback won’t be supported from day one as it will make it tougher for publisher Atlus to keep the game current within the competitive fighting game space. Perhaps, if Atlus decides to release further content like Persona 5’s Joker or Ann, a more effective rollback netcode would be a futureproof incentive for players to keep checking out P4 Arena Ultimax.

Despite that bombshell, Persona 4 Arena Ultimax will have all the DLC that was previously available in this package on modern systems, in addition to the story of the original P4 Arena. Fans of both the Japanese and English dub should be happy as there will be dual audio support. Steam users can expect trading cards for the game too.

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax will be battling its way to the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC (via Steam) sometime on March 17.