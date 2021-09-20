Phasmophobia adds a single-player mode

Streamer-favorite ghost-hunting game Phasmophobia has been in early access for a year now, and developer Kinetic Games is celebrating with an anniversary update. Among the new features is a single-player mode.

As detailed on Phasmophobia’s Steam page, the game now has “an option to play offline single player which won’t connect you to the server.” Phasmophobia is often played in groups, but it’s nice to have the option to go ghost hunting alone if none of your buddies are online. If you need a little assistance in your solo run, you can refer to our guide to all of the game’s ghost types.

The anniversary update also overhauls the journal. In what Kinetic Games calls a “complete redesign,” you can now cross off evidence and change journal settings in-game, as the pause menu is now integrated into the journal. That should make ghost hunting a bit simpler – especially if you do decide to go it alone.

Other changes in the update include bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements. If you fail a contract, you’ll still get to see what ghost type you were pursuing. You won’t lose $10 of in-game dollars either.