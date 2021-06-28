Phasmophobia: All ghost types, strengths, and weaknesses

As you hunt down ghosts in Phasmophobia, you are going to encounter a few different kinds of spooky specters. It is important to know how to handle each one when you cross paths with them so that you can get away safely. You know, after you’re done screaming and running away. There are 12 different ghosts that will come after you, and we know their strengths and weaknesses.

Banshee

If you want to know when a Banshee is close to you, you can use EMF Level 5, fingerprints, and freezing temperatures as evidence for its presence. Then, it will individually stalk players and pounce. You want to be careful while hunting this creature because it can move exceptionally quickly. You can use salt on the ground to figure out what player it’s hunting.

Strengths: Targets one player at a time.

Weaknesses: Can be warded off with a Crucifix.

Demon

By far the most aggressive ghost that will attack you, the Demon will attack you a lot more than any other enemy in the game. You will have to outsmart it via the Ouija board. Normally, the Ouija board is a good way to lose your sanity pretty quickly, but when you’re hunting a demon, you won’t lose any if you ask it a correct question. The best question to ask is what room you can find the Demon in, and then bring all of your equipment there. While inside that room, you want to use the spirit box to talk to the Demon, throw down a book to confirm ghost writing, and freezing temperatures.

Strengths: Highly aggressive and prone to attack.

Weaknesses: Asking a Demon a successful question on an Ouija board won’t lower your sanity.

Hantu

The Hantu is a ghost that prefers hotter climates, which means you never have to worry about freezing temperatures when dealing with this supernatural creature. Because they have a preference for hotter climates, they are known to attack when it becomes colder. You can increase a home’s temperature by having the power turned on. While it’s warm, a Hantu moves much slower. The evidence to confirm a Hantu’s presence comes down to fingerprints, ghost orbs, and ghost writing.

Strengths: When its colder, the Hantu can be move much more quickly.

Weaknesses: While the temperature is warm, a Hantu moves slower, making it easier to escape.

Jinn

You want to make sure this fast-paced, incredibly territorial entity isn’t around you? Look out for a spirit box, ghost orbs, and EMF Level 5.

Strengths: When a player is farther away, the Jinn is faster.

Weakness: Turning off a location’s power source will stop the Jinn from using its ability.

Mare

This ghost likes to lurk in the dark; in fact, it is stronger in the dark, so be sure to use the light to your advantage. A spirit box, ghost orbs, and freezing temperatures are the signs to look out for.

Strengths: The dark will increase its odds of attacking.

Weaknesses: Any kind of light.

Oni

This is a pretty strong entity that will become even more active and aggressive when a player is near it. You can alert yourself to its presence with EMF Level 5, spirit boxes, and ghost writing.

Strengths: Active when players are nearby and can move objects very quickly.

Weaknesses: If more players are active, it will be easier to find this entity.

Phantom

This ghost is pretty terrifying, to be honest. It can possess the living and is commonly summoned by an Ouija board. You don’t want to look directly at it; instead, use a camera to take a picture of it. EMF Level 5, ghost orbs, and freezing temperatures will show its presence.

Strengths: Looking at the Phantom will deplete your sanity.

Weaknesses: Taking a picture will cause it to disappear.

Poltergeist

A very mischievous ghost will throw objects and really cause some chaos. If it follows you into an empty room, however, it is much more manageable. Spirit boxes, fingerprints, and ghost orbs are what you are looking for.

Strengths: Can throw many objects at once.

Weaknesses: Empty rooms.

Revenant

If this ghost sets its sights on you, you better be ready to run. It is slow-moving at first, but it will quickly gain speed as it hunts its target. Look out for EMF Level 5, fingerprints, and ghost writing.

Strengths: Faster when hunting a victim.

Weaknesses: If you hide, it will move much slower.

Shade

This ghost prefers to go after players who are alone, so you will want to make sure to move in a pack to counter it. EMF Level 5, ghost orbs, and ghost writing is the evidence of a Shade.

Strengths: It is shy, which makes it hard to find.

Weaknesses: With the presence of several players, a Shade won’t enter Hunting mode.

Spirit

A spirit is the most common ghost in the game. They are always around you and can jump into your room when you least expect it. While not having any specific strengths, they are weak to Smudge Sticks. Stay alert for a spirit box, fingerprints, and ghost writing.

Strengths: None

Weaknesses: Smudge Sticks.

Wraith

These buggers can fly and go through solid walls, meaning they are incredibly difficult to track. They don’t like salt, so keep that in hand. Their evidence is fingerprints, freezing temperatures, and a spirit box.

Strengths: Cannot be tracked with footsteps.

Weaknesses: A Wraith reacts badly to salt.

Yokai

The Yokai are drawn to human voices, making them frequent visitors of homes with plenty of people in them. If you’re attempting to investigate a house with this ghost inside it, talking more draws it close to you and your party. When it’s close to you and hears voices, it becomes angry, increasing the chances of it attacking members of your ghost hunting crew. The evidence you’re looking for to confirm a Yokai’s presence is the spirit box, ghost orbs, and ghost writing.

Strengths: When a human voice is heard next to it, a Yokai becomes angry, increasing the chances of it attacking.

Weaknesses: While a Yokai is hunting, it can only hear voices that are near it, allowing other players from across the house to freely talk.

Yurei

A Yurei is a spirit that has returned to the real world because it desires revenge or it has a hatred for a particular person that wronged it before it died. Because of this intense hatred, anyone that sees a Yurei has a decreased amount of sanity. If you can find its room, attempt to smudge the location to prevent it from moving around a home. The evidence you’re looking for to confirm a Yurei is ghost orbs, ghost writing, and freezing temperatures.

Strengths: Whenever a player sees the Yurei, their sanity drops quite a bit.

Weaknesses: When you apply smudge sticks to the same room a Yurei is in, the creature cannot move from there for quite some time.