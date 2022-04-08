Phasmophobia update overhauls VR mode and tweaks hiding spots — full patch notes

Ghost-hunting game Phasmophobia has seen a number of updates since launch, with additions like cursed possessions and new ghost powers. The latest update ups the ante again, especially if you’ve been playing the game in VR.

Developer Kinetic Games calls v0.6.0.0 “the VR update” on Steam, and it certainly is the highlight. “An entirely new VR system has been incorporated into Phasmophobia,” says the studio. The game now supports “all major headsets,” and there are all sorts of new options for controls and comfort. Kinetic Games recommends you readjust your in-game settings if you previously played the game in VR.

Other changes include a big reworking of hiding spots. Players were finding unintended ways to hide from ghosts, so Kinetic Games has tried to “encourage” them to use the designated spots. This means some previous hiding spots are blocked, while other new ones have been added. The higher the difficulty level, the fewer there are.

There are a whole bunch of other changes to the game too, ranging from bug fixes to lighting and sound adjustments. There are also new screens in the truck and new options for voice chat. Check out the complete patch notes below.

Image via Kinetic Games

VR Overhaul | Major Update v0.6.0.0 Patch Notes

Open XR

All major headsets are now officially supported, and in the future as more are released they should work by default

VR players will now see a small cursor when attempting to grab objects

There are 2 options for grabbing objects Toggle – Press the button to grab, press it again to release Hold – Requiring you to keep the button pressed down to keep hold of things Index users note: you can change from squeeze to grab in your SteamVR settings, to replicate grabbing in other games

Equipment belt and head camera slots in the truck will now highlight when attempting to slot something into them

VR Seated Mode and Left Handed Mode have been added to the options

Height Calibration has been added to the options, allowing you to align your player character model with your real-life body

New hand poses and animations have been added for better visual feedback, such as using a light switch and opening doors

You can now swap objects between your hands by grabbing

You can now simulate crouching in VR by pressing the right thumbstick/trackpad

You can snap turn 180 degrees by pressing down (if snap turning is enabled)

The walkie-talkie and journal are now placed on the belt to make them easier to grab and use

Improved VR throwing physics so you can now accurately throw objects

Smooth Camera mode has been improved for better recording and streaming of VR gameplay

Improved character walking animations for VR players in multiplayer

New model and textures for the VR belt

All OpenXR runtimes are now supported eg. Oculus / Mixed Reality Portal etc.

Hiding Spots

If a spot is blocked, sometimes Instead of adding objects, some spots will have items removed instead (e.g. a shelf you can hide behind no longer being there)

The number of blocked hiding spots in all locations has been adjusted, and you will now always have a minimum number of hiding spots per difficulty Amateur = All hiding spots Intermediate = 3+ hiding spots Professional = 2+ hiding spots Nightmare = 1+ hiding spot(s)

Door flaps have been added to the small tents within Maple Lodge Campsite, they will now work as normal hiding spots, similarly to closets in other locations

Several doors, objects and walls have been added or moved to remove several unintended safe spots

Willow Street House has received significant changes to make hiding spots much more consistent

New

The screens in the truck have been updated

The sound sensor has received new visuals and functionality

Sound sensors now cover a spherical area of sound instead of a thin cube, and its size has been increased

Sound Sensors are now placed in the same way as candles and cameras, on tables, floors and other objects

Sounds are now displayed more accurately when shown on the monitor in the van

You can now choose different options for how your voice is transmitted locally Voice activation Push to talk On/off toggle (Global/walkie-talkie transmission will always be push to talk)

Obake can now leave unique evidence on light switches, keyboards and prison cell doors A double fingerprint on light switches Five fingerprints on prison doors and keyboards

You can now cross off ghost types in the journal

Dead players can now sprint infinitely

New fingerprints have been added for light switches, keyboards and prison cell doors

The amount of possible first and last names for ghosts has been greatly increased

Ghosts can now knock on the patio doors in Ridgeview and Tanglewood (and leave fingerprints)

New sounds have been added

Added a light switch and ceiling light to the Edgefield basement

Added several colliders to trees in Maple Lodge Campsite

Ghosts can now interact with keyboards to turn on desktop computers in the house maps

The Soft Shadows setting will now affect all lights instead of only equipment lights

The previous game’s photos in the lobby are now easier to see

Added sounds to lockers

Added a light switch to the cleaning closet in Maple Campsite

Added eyelashes to the player models

Added fingerprints to the toilet stall doors in Prison, Asylum and School

Updated engine for better performance, increased stability and VR compatibility

Changes

Volumetric Lighting has been temporarily removed and will return with the Foggy weather in a later update

Fingerprints will now be placed on the light switch instead of next to it

Several light switches have been moved to more intuitive positions

Several assets have been moved (such as garden fences) to better align them with the environment

Several floors have had their materials changed

The Parabolic Microphone will now update faster Every 1 second (previously 2 seconds)

Audio effects have been adjusted to improve distinction of sounds between different floors

Lighting has been adjusted in Ridgeview, Edgefield and Tanglewood to improve performance

Thunder sound effects have been improved to be more dynamic during heavy rain

Improved effects for sink taps

Replaced sink tap audio

Scrolling with the scroll wheel in the journal has been improved

Some spotlights have been adjusted so that they also illuminate the ceiling (e.g. Willow kitchen, Tanglewood garage)

The computer in Tanglewood is now turned on with the keyboard instead of the screen

Placement holograms will no longer cast or receive shadows

Replaced EU plug sockets with US ones

Locker doors now have slots you can see through

Prison doors are now much easier to slide

Sanity pills price has been reduced to $20 (to accommodate for the bug fix below)

Players talking, including using the walkie-talkie, no longer give readings on the parabolic microphone and sound sensor

Reduced the polygon count of many objects, mainly the bed in Edgefield

Fixes

Fixed a bug where some ghost events didn’t play ghost sounds

Fixed a bug where you could sometimes grab a tent door that was not visible (e.g., behind you)

Fixed a bug where some lights in the farmhouses wouldn’t stop your sanity draining

Fixed a bug where the Onryo wouldn’t interact correctly if you didn’t get the Summoning Circle Cursed Possession

Fixed a bug where the ghost event objective would complete when there was no ghost event

Fixed a safe spot in the Ridgeview garage

Fixed a bug where sprint stamina wasn’t re-generating if you had your journal open

Fixed a bug where the journal brightness setting was higher than the main menu setting

Fixed a bug where after a hunt; the ghosts audio would fade out and back in briefly

Fixed a bug where Sanity Pills were not being removed from your inventory if used or if you died

Fixed a bug where the mist ghost event wasn’t working correctly

Fixed a bug where the ghost would not walk towards you during some ghost events

VR Known Bugs