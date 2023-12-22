Players Share Mixed Emotions Over News Dark Souls 2’s PS3 & Xbox 360 Servers Will Shut Down Next Year

Dark Souls 2 was initially released in March 2014 for PC, PS3, and Xbox 360. While the game might be the worst in the series, according to many fans, it’s not without its charm. Today, developer FromSoftware shared the news that after a decade, those original servers would be shut down.

FromSoftware’s Dark Souls series has a fiercely dedicated fan base who play every single one of their titles. For the most part, this has been because of the quality of the experience available in the Dark Souls series. Dark Souls 2 wasn’t what fans expected at launch, but it’s retained an identity as a unique title within one of the biggest franchises in the games industry nonetheless. Next year, though, that first version of the game will lose one of its best features, online functionality.

Related: Take a Break From The Lands Between for the Return to Lordran Event Happening Now in Dark Souls

Dark Souls 2 Fans Fondly Remember the Game’s PS3 & Xbox 360 Era

This morning, FromSoftware shared the news that the PS3 and Xbox 360 servers for Dark Souls 2 will be shutting down in March 2024. It might not be the most devastating news in the world, given that there are multiple versions of the game that will still have online functionality after this, but fans aren’t sure how they feel about it.

The #DarkSouls2 PS3 and Xbox 360 servers will shut down on March 31, 2024.



A message stating that online play is disabled will be displayed. Offline play will still be possible.



PC, PS4 & Xbox One servers will not be affected.



Thank you to those who have played since launch. — Dark Souls (@DarkSoulsGame) December 22, 2023

The online features of Dark Souls 2 allow players to leave helpful or hindering messages for one another across their game world, engage in co-op against the formidable bosses, and, most importantly, start PvP battles. It’s PvP that Dark Souls 2 is famous for within the Soulsborne genre because it had such a broken competitive scene for so long. Even to this day, players enjoy going back to the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions to relive it. But they won’t be able to for much longer.

Some fans are devastated, “This destroys me goodbye sweet child you will be missed.” However, others are sharing moments they remember from these versions because it holds such a warm sense of nostalgia for them. “Fun fact, SBFP got me to buy DS2 on the PS3 many moons ago. Twere a good time. Get the Twin Dragon Shield, it makes the game so SO so much easier.” Our favorite response is below.

The two people left playing it from ps3: pic.twitter.com/5T7ZbMYcE7 — MIRAIDROID (@LaminBenyahia) December 22, 2023

The majority of responses to the post have a melancholy to them that shows the heartache players are experiencing over this news. “One of the best things that happenend to me in life was the online of DS2 on my PS3, bring me so much joy and made me a heart fan for life for the fromsoft games, fly high and thank you.”

The reactions show that no matter how many remasters or remakes a game gets, each version has its own look and feel that players remember. It’s impossible to port that to a new generation, and when things like this happen, that experience is lost forever. “Sad, I’m still playing the Scholar of the First Sin version on PC/Steam Deck, but I loved playing this on Xbox 360. It’s different than DS1/3, but it had its charm.”

When Will Dark Souls 2 Servers Shut Down for PS3 & Xbox 360?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Dark Souls 2’s PS3 and Xbox 360 servers will be shut down at 5 AM PT/2 PM CEST/9 PM JST on March 31, 2024. This information was shared directly by the developer via the Dark Souls Twitter account, as we’ve shown above.

We’re unsure what the server shut down will look like. Dark Souls 2 isn’t an MMO, so there won’t be any end of life event. The game’s online support will simply stop existing. There will almost certainly be players online trying to fight PvP battles while the servers are being turned off just to see what happens, and we’re curious to see if any special messages will be shared by FromSoftware in-game.