Take a break from The Lands Between for the Return to Lordran event happening now in Dark Souls

There is no doubt that Elden Ring has been the main game on everyone’s minds since it was released almost a year ago. The newest game from FromSoftware has had people scouring every corner of The Lands Between looking for every possible item, enemy, and illusory wall the game has to offer. Of course, there comes a time when you should put down the controller and pick up another one so you can enjoy one of the game’s ancestors; Dark Souls. Right now, you can participate in the Return to Lordran event and see what the previous FromSoftware games have to offer by joining in on some jolly cooperation!

If you are confused as to what the Return to Lordran event is, it is a community event that has been hosted annually for years. While Elden Ring may be the latest and flashiest version of the Souls genre, this event is the perfect opportunity to return to the beautiful world of Lordran, as the name suggests. If you have never played the original, now is the perfect time to give it a try because many people will be placing down their Soapstone Signs to help out those who are new to the series. While the event encourages people to play the original Dark Souls, all of the Dark Souls games are welcome (even Dark Souls 2).

Alongside the Return to Lordran event, there are two other events that you can participate in by following the Reddit pages. The first of the events is called the Hall of the Chosen, which encourages you to participate in multiplayer sessions with your fellow Chosen Undead, as well as trade with those who need it. Each time you help someone or complete a trade, you will get a point. The three people with the most points will win prizes.

The other event you can participate in is Duos Fashion. If you have ever wanted to step up your Dark Souls game by playing Fashion Souls, this is the perfect opportunity. This event is designed to encourage wearing different armor with a friend and make cool-looking outfits. You can check out the rules on the official Reddit page. Just remember, it is called a duo contest for a reason — you and a friend must participate together. Enjoy your time in Lordran and remember to Prepare to Die.