PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds renamed PUBG: Battlegrounds and getting a free-to-play week

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is getting a name change to PUBG: Battlegrounds. This name change is part of a consistent brand that will be present throughout the franchise. Therefore, games will be named accordingly as they release. PUBG: New State instead of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds: New State, for example.

In addition to this name change, the game is getting a free-to-play week around the same time as the Blackpink collaboration. The event allows players to pick up time-limited cosmetics based on the K-pop sensation from August 4 on PC and August 12 on consoles. In a recent trailer for the event, however, there’s a mention of a free-to-play week taking place between August 10 to 16.

The mention of a free-to-play week comes at 1:21. Prominent PUBG: Battlegrounds leaker PlayerIGN posted on Twitter that the developers have been trying to make the game free-to-play for a while now. They explain that the game was meant to go free-to-play in 2019, but the player response from the test at the time was less than desirable.

Next week’s free-to-play period is only temporary, but PlayerIGN believes it’s another test to gauge player interest. If there’s more uptake from this test, then the game could go permanently free-to-play. With the Blackpink collaboration running simultaneously, it’s hard to see there not being a decent influx of new players.