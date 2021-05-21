How to register for PUBG: New State closed alpha test

Krafton announced a few days ago that they would start the registrations for PUBG: New State closed alpha test soon, and the selected players will be able to test the game to give their feedback. PUBG: New State is one of the most awaited mobile titles, which is scheduled to release in 2021, and players can register for its first closed beta testing by using the steps mentioned below.

Register for PUBG: New State Closed Alpha Test

Only the players from the US with Android devices can register for PUBG: New State closed alpha test, and the game requires Android 6.0 or higher and a minimum of 2.5 GB of RAM in order to meet the system requirements. Also, the last date of registration is June 6, so follow these steps to register yourself as soon as possible:

Go to PUBG: New State official website by clicking here. Scroll down a bit and click on the ‘Apply for Alpha Test’ button Agree to the terms and policies and click on ‘Next.’ Log in with your Google account and then fill out the survey. Click on the ‘Submit’ button and then hit the ‘Complete’ button on the next page to submit your closed beta test application.

The closed alpha test will be conducted on Android devices only from June 11 to June 13, and players will be able to jump on the first official Trio map of the game along with the Training Map to practice with the game’s weapons, items, and vehicles.