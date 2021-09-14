PlayStation 5 September firmware update launches tomorrow, allows for SSD expansion

The second major system update for the PlayStation 5 launches tomorrow, September 15, to all owners of the system globally. A few major enhancements are included in the update, as well as some new minor features added to the trophy system for owners of the PlayStation 4.

The most anticipated update is the ability for PlayStation 5 Disc and Digital Edition owners to expand their storage capacity with an M.2 SSD. This storage device can be used to download, copy, or launch PlayStation 4 and 5 games, along with media apps on the system. PlayStation 5 owners can access copies of their games directly from the added drive, either moving them freely in between their base drive and the expanded SSD or playing them from either drive.

The next update is intended for audio fans out there, or for PlayStation 5 owners who have yet to upgrade to a sound system or headphones. 3D Audio Support is added to built-in speakers for televisions, changing standard 2-channel TV speakers into three-dimensional sound. Players can measure the acoustics of their room using the microphone on their DualSense wireless controller to apply the 3D audio setting that is optimized for their room. An update for the DualSense controller, which releases tomorrow as well, will be needed to access this feature fully.

Here is a brief rundown of what else in included in tomorrow’s update:

The Control Center can be fully customized, allowing players to now customize their control center by choosing which controls to hide of unhide at the bottom of the screen.

Game Base has been enhanced, making it easier for players to easily view or write messages to friends and parties on the Game Base in the control center.

Separate game tiles for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions of the game will now show up in the dashboard.

PS Now Subscribers can choose between 720p and 1080p to accommodate their preferred video resolution for game streaming.

Auto capture of personal best videos, which will automatically record a video clip when a player completes challenges and gets a quicker time or higher score.

PS Remote Play app enhancements, including the ability to use a mobile connection when Wi-Fi is not available. Players also can choose their video quality for mobile data streaming to help with mobile data usage.

PlayStation 4 Console Enhancements – players can now view their PlayStation 5 trophies on the PlayStation 4 profile and trophy lists. This also allows PlayStation 4 console owners to view the PlayStation 5 trophies of other players on either system.

The last addition is the ability for party owners to disband a whole party without having to remove individual party members.

Sony also announced that another update is coming next week on Thursday, September 23, allowing for users to have the ability to view Share Screen on the PS App. From the PS App, join a party voice chat with someone who is currently playing on their PlayStation 5, then ask them to start a Share Screen broadcast. This feature will only be available to PlayStation 5 owners.