How to enable 3D audio on PlayStation 5

The PlayStation 5’s SSD may be the biggest reason to purchase the next-gen console, but it has several other features that help it stand out from what came before. One of the most noteworthy initiatives that Sony has taken this console generation is to audio, with 3D audio compatibility for certain headsets. In a post-launch update, 3D audio is being expanded to work with TV speakers as well. Here is how you can enable 3D audio and get more depth to your game sound.

To enable 3D audio on your PlayStation 5, first, go to Settings and then Sound, Audio Output. If you are looking to have 3D audio in your Pulse headset, the feature should be on by default, but scroll down to the Headphones section and check Enable 3D Audio to make sure.

After the 3D audio is turned on for your headphones, you can change your equalizer settings by pressing the PlayStation button on your controller and going to the Sound icon.

Image via PlayStation

For television speaker 3D audio, if you have gotten the update, there will be an additional section in Audio Output that will say Enable 3D audio for TV Speakers. With the speaker’s set, you can measure your room acoustics via your DualSense controller so that everything will sound as best as possible for your setup. The console will automatically set the best settings after this test.