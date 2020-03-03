PlayStation Now adding Control in March

According to a leak from the European PlayStation Store, PlayStation Now’s March games will include Remedy Entertainment’s Control. The game, an action-adventure from the creators of Alan Wake and Quantum Break, will be available on the cloud gaming and on-demand platform for the next six months.

The March lineup also includes:

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (available for 6 months)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (available indefinitely)

Nascar Heat 3

Dead or Alive 5

Toukiden Kiwami

Toukiden 2

Nights of Azure

Nights of Azure 2

Romance of The Three Kingdoms 13

Warriors All-Stars

Control has been in the middle of a controversy linked to subscription services, as it was suggested to be coming to Xbox Game Pass by Microsoft’s Phil Spencer, but Remedy was quick to deny that report.

A tweet from the Xbox Game Pass team also seemed to be hinting at Control‘s addition in the February lineup, but nothing happened on that front.

Now that the game is coming to PlayStation Now unless it is doing so through an exclusivity deal, there’s a chance it might release on Xbox’s on-demand library as well.

Sony has recently boosted its service by lowering prices and adding more triple-A games, including Horizon: Zero Dawn.