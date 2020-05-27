PlayStation Plus June 2020 lineup features Star Wars Battlefront II

Star Wars Battlefront II is the second free game coming to PlayStation Plus in June 2020. The EA and DICE sci-fi shooter set in the Star Wars universe is set to be released next week alongside Call of Duty WWII, made available for free on May 26.

The game’s inclusion in the lineup has been leaked through an Instagram Days of Play trailer that mentions Star Wars Battlefront II together with Call of Duty WWII as part of monthly free games offering.

Rumor: 2nd PS+ game for June is Star Wars: Battlefront 2 according to a teaser trailer that popped up on Instagramhttps://t.co/by3oWfkyBN pic.twitter.com/06Suz12yVt — Nibel (@Nibellion) May 27, 2020

DICE has just stopped working on updates so they can focus on the next Battlefield, and on top of that, a new Battlefront game is not in the cards.

However, this has not been an obstacle when it comes to make it the second free game on PlayStation Plus in June, it seems, and it looks like subscribers will get a month filled with first-person, multiplayer-oriented titles.

Battlefront II also features a canon single-player Star Wars storyline from Motive Studios for fans to enjoy, different from the original reboot.

Currently, PS Plus subscribers can redeem two very different games, Farming Simulator 19 and Cities Skylines for PlayStation 4.

Previous lineups have come up with some appreciated releases, such as BioShock The Collection and The Sims 4 in February.