Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl update 1.1.2 fixes softlock bugs

A new update is available for players of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl that fixes specific bugs. The update is called version 1.1.2, and fixes an issue that some players were coming across that is known as a “softlock.”

Softlock is a term used to describe a specific kind of glitch that prevents players from making progress in their game, but the game itself is still playable to an extent. The version 1.1.2 update fixes “some issues that would prevent the game from progressing under certain circumstances.” The update also fixed the gameplay to make it more “pleasant.”

Attention, Trainers:



A new software update (1.1.2) is available for #PokemonBrilliantDiamond and #PokemonShiningPearl.



Please see here for more details: https://t.co/8veNngbYIA pic.twitter.com/OndQlfFnzC — Pokémon (@Pokemon) December 2, 2021

Version 1.1.2 is the third major update for Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. There was the day-one update — Ver. 1.1.0 — for both games that added in post-Hall of Fame elements, including Ramanas Park. Ver. 1.1.0 also included the opening and ending movie for the games. The second update — Ver 1.1.1 — is just a more optimized version of 1.1.0.

To download Ver. 1.1.2, players will need a strong connection to the internet. The update should automatically request to be downloaded once the player enters the game, simply click the download now update option. Another way will be going to the main menu, pressing the + button on the Joy-Con when hovering over Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl, heading to Software Update, and lastly pressing the Via the Internet option.