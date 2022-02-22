Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl version 1.2.0 expands the Union Room and other features

Version 1.2.0 for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl has been released and is ready to download right now. This latest update includes expanding the Union Room functionality and adding Colosseum battles.

The maximum number of players in a Union Room has been expanded; now up to eight players can join a room via local or internet communication. Players can show others their Trainer Cards or Capsule Decorations in the room by selecting the Greeting or Capsule Decorations in the options.

As part of this latest update, on the 2nd floor of every Pokémon Center will now have the option to enter or create a Colosseum Battle. Players can set their own rules in the Colosseum, and the options include the number of Pokémon to be sent into battle, what levels the Pokémon can be, and whether the battles will either be Single Battles, Double Battles, or Multi Battles. Players can enter/make a Colosseum Battle locally or via internet communication.

Version 1.2.0 will also have some Pokémon that were obtained “via unintended methods or illicit modification” not be able to be used in Link Trades or Link Battles. Assumingly what the update means is that Pokémon acquired through hacking or other illegal means will no longer be used in trading or online battles. Some “issues” will also be fixed as part of Version 1.2.0.