How to get to Iron Island in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Iron Island is an optional area in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, but you’ll want to visit it if you’re looking to fill out your Pokédex, find some valuable items, or obtain the highly sought-after Pokémon, Lucario. However, you won’t stumble upon it while exploring the Sinnoh region on foot; you can only access it via one of the game’s ferries. Here’s how to travel to Iron Island in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

To get to Iron Island, take the ferry from Canalave City, which you can find in the canal in the southernmost part of the city. After a brief loading screen, the ship will dock at the island, and you’ll be free to explore your surroundings. It’s worth noting you can head to the island almost immediately after entering Canalave; you don’t have to defeat the city’s gym leader, Byron, first. This makes Iron Island an optimal place to level up your Pokémon if you want to guarantee an easy victory against the sixth gym leader.

The biggest reason you’ll want to go to Iron Island is to meet Riley, who will give you a Pokémon egg that will hatch into a Riolu, which then evolves into Lucario. Aside from that, there are a few other reasons to check out this optional location. A Shiny Stone, various TMs, as well as the Iron Plate are just a few of the rare items the island has to offer.