Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl 1.3.0 update finally adds GWS

Version 1.3.0 for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl is now available to download, and it includes that highly anticipated Global Wonder System. The GWS allows players to trade with others from across the globe. The GWS building can be found in Jubilife City.

The GWS was a big component of the original Diamond and Pearl as it was the first time trading was done via the internet rather than a wire connection. With the GWS, players can look for a specific Pokémon through the search options, and they will then receive trade options with that specific Pokémon.

You can also send a request for trade by sending out a Pokémon you are willing to depart with and requesting another Pokémon in return. For example, you can offer up your Palkia for a Dialga, and anyone can trade with you. The GWS building was off-limits and labeled as being under construction before this latest update.

Version 1.3.0 includes Wonder Trade, which is a form of random trading that players all over the world can take part in. Any player can send out any Pokémon from their party or PC to get traded and receive a random Pokémon that was also sent out by another trainer. Sometimes players will receive a random Legendary in a Wonder Trade. You can send out a Bidoof and potentially get a Mew in return because another player in the world was feeling generous.

Version 1.3.0 also has the new event where players can get Arceus.