Can you get Arceus in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

As players jump into Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, they may have one question on their minds. Is it possible to get Arceus in the games?

The answer, sadly, is no, you cannot catch Arceus in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Despite the Sinnoh region being something of a hotbed for Legendary Pokemon, you cannot catch what many players consider to be the granddaddy of them all.

While it makes sense, as Arceus was not in the original Diamond and Pearl, people suspected that the famous Pokémon might be added to the new version due to Pokémon Legends: Arceus being on the horizon. This is not to write off the chance of it ever happening, however.

A clever bit of cross-promotion would be to have Arceus arrive in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl as a launch event for the Legends game that will be arriving in January 2022.

Until then, there are plenty of other Legendaries to catch, hundreds of Pokémon to track down, and all manner of secrets to discover in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.