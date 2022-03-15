How to get Arceus in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

In Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, Arceus made an infamous debut. The mythical Pokémon was added to the world of Pokémon in the fourth generation, but was also extremely hard to come by. That’s because Arceus was an event-exclusive Pokémon in Diamond and Pearl, much like past mythical Pokémon like Mew, Jirachi, and Deoxys. After receiving the spotlight in Pokémon Legends Arceus, this behemoth has officially arrived to Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. This time around, though, you won’t need to go to an event or use an Action Replay to get Arceus. But, you’ll need to check a few boxes in order to catch Arceus.

Before getting Arceus in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, you’ll need to break out a copy of Pokémon Legends Arceus. A save file of Pokémon Legends Arceus on the Nintendo Switch platform is required to unlock the special event. This is very similar to how users can unlock Jirachi and Mew in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, as both of those mythical Pokémon also require save files from past games. Additionally, all the main missions of Pokémon Legends Arceus must also be completed, and the update to Legends Arceus that went live on March 15, 2022 has to be downloaded.

From here, head to Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. If you have beaten the game, made it to the Hall of Fame, and unlocked the National Pokédex, you’ll receive the Azure Flute in the games. Otherwise, finish up with Cynthia and then you can begin the quest for Arceus.

After the Azure Flute has been received, head on back to Mt. Coronet. Go to the Spear Pillar at the mountain, and Arceus will appear just like in Pokémon Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum.

As far as catching Arceus goes, here’s a few tips. One, please save before heading up to Arceus. Second, Arceus’ original form is Normal, so Fighting-type Pokemon can do big damage against it. However, if you have Pokémon that are extremely strong — anywhere from the Lv. 70-100 range — in your party, it’s probably best to just use non-Fighting attacks that will do a good — but not extremely high — amount of damage.