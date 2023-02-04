Pokémon fans are awestruck with the latest Kotobukiya statues of Koraidon and Miraidon

There’s no shortage of amazing Pokémon merchandise that fans can get their hands on. Pokémon is one of the most commercialized properties in the world, meaning people can get their hands on anything Pokémon-related if they wanted. However, these new Kotobukiya statues of the boxed Legendary Pokémon Koraidon and Miraidon may be in the running for being the finest looking Pokémon products that The Pokémon Company has ever sold. Unfortunately, both statues are highly expensive.

The Pokémon Company recently put on pre-sale the Kotobukiya statue Koraidon and Miraidon, respectively, on the Pokémon Center web store. Both Legendary Pokémon are the leads in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Kotobukiya is a prolific statue manufacturing company based in Japan that is famous for its high-quality statue works. The Kotobukiya standards are on full display with the Koraidon and Miraidon statues, as each figure is mesmerizing.

Both products look like they come directly from the games and have great little details. Koraidon is layered with tiny little scales that cover his body, while Miraidon shies with a shiny metallic plastic. The statues stand 8.3 inches tall, with a length of 6.3 and a width of 8.7. Each figure stands on top of a Scarlet and Violet book, respectively, highlighting each Legendaries’ home game. The products are set to release a year from now, in March 2024.

Sadly, Kotobukiya statues tend not to be cheap, and these Koraidon and Miraidon statues are very pricey. Each figure is priced at $269.99, and that’s not even including shipping and handling. Both statues are exclusive to the Pokémon Center web store and are limited to two per customer. The Pokémon Center has teamed up with Kotobukiya many times beforehand, releasing a series of statues based on some of the series’ most popular human characters and Pokémon. There’s a whole statue line based on all the lead trainers of the Pokémon games.