The 10 most popular Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Like it or not, the Pokemon franchise can often be a popularity contest. As Game Freak picks and chooses which Pokemon returns for future titles, gauging fan reactions can be useful in deciding which Pokemon may return. For example, you’ll never see a Pokemon game go without a Pikachu or Eevee, two of the most popular Pokemon in the game. Fortunately, there is a simple way to see which Pokemon has made a splash in the community. Through voting.

A Japanese survey discovered just which Pokemon were the most popular in the game, including both new and returning Pokemon. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have over 400 Pokemon to choose from, so narrowing down the potential favorites has really shown which Pokemon has made the largest impact in the game.

10: Gardevoir…and Mimikyu

Image via The Pokémon Company

Coming in at a tie in tenth place are Gardevoir and Mimikyu, both legacy Pokemon introduced in Generation 3 and 7 respectively. Gardevoir has been a consistently popular Pokemon for the franchise, although Mimikyu is a funnier pick seeing as it may have eclipsed Pikachu in popularity for some fans. (Pikachu isn’t even on the list.)

9: Lucario

Image via The Pokémon Company

Lucario is arguably one of Pokemon’s most successful designs. It starred in multiple movies, has a great design and concept, and has been present in every Pokemon game since its introduction in Generation 4. Lucario has consistently been one of the most popular Pokemon in the game, and this Pokemon with arguable mascot status will likely maintain its popularity for years to come.

8: Slither Wing

Screenshot by Gamepur

Slither Wing is the first Paradox Pokemon to make this list, and it’s easy to see why. The eighth most popular Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is a distant relative of Volcarona, already a popular Bug-type Pokemon. Slither Wing is a Bug and Fighting-type Pokemon, unlike Volcarona’s Bug and Fire-typing, and resembles a past form of Volcarona.

7: Sylveon

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sylveon is the first returning Pokemon to make this list. Considering Sylveon’s age, first debuting in Generation 6, it’s impressive to see this fancy Pokemon make it so high in the popularity charts. It really speaks to how many people love this sweet Fairy evolution of Eevee, and its graceful and friendly design is the perfect embodiment of the Fairy-type.

6: Tatsugiri

Screenshot by Gamepur

This cute Pokemon is not only small and cute but also resembles something beloved by many: sushi. This adorable Pokemon takes the spot as the sixth most popular Pokemon in the game, likely due to its many forms resembling different nigiri sushi. It also comically is in command of the huge Dodonzo, and it’s always funny to see something so unintimidating actually come out on top of the food chain.

5: Ceruledge

Image via The Pokémon Company

Arguably the coolest Pokemon in this generation is Ceruledge, who comfortably took the spot as the fifth most popular Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This Pokemon likely beats out its counterpart, Armarouge, with pure coolness alone. It’s slim and sleek, dropping the bulky yellow armor of Armarouge, and has an attractive purple and blue color scheme.

4: Fuecoco

Image via The Pokémon Company

The fourth most popular Pokemon in this survey is Fuecoco. (Sorry Quaxly, you aren’t included in this list.) This adorable and hungry creature exists solely to eat and be your friend, and its friendly appearance makes it an easy and safe bet for most trainers.

3: Meowscarada

Image via Game Freak

Starter Pokemon tend to be highly popular, and likely the most popular starter this generation is the Sprigatito line. Specifically, Meowscarada is the third most popular Pokemon on the list, and it’s easy to see why. This Pokemon has a mysterious mask-like tuft on its face, as it resembles the appearance of a grand magician. Meowscarada also has Protean as a hidden ability, a strong ability that allows the Pokemon to change their typing into the move they use.

2: Clodsire

Screenshot by Gamepur

If Paldean Wooper is perfection, then Clodsire is just building off of that perfection. Clodsire is an adorable and sweet clump of mud, and just as friendly and slow in the brain as its predecessor, Quagsire. Clodsire has the hidden ability Unaware, which makes it a great tank that ignores stat boosts from enemy Pokemon.

1: Tinkaton

Image via Game Freak

Tinkaton is first on the list and is considered to be the most popular Pokemon in the game. And it’s easy to see why this cute and mischievous creature has hammered its way into the hearts of Pokemon fans. It has a devilish streak, supposedly striking Corviknights out of the air to build its hammer, and has a strong moveset to boot, with the 160 base power move Gigaton Hammer.