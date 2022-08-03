Pokemon Go and Pokemon Unite will be joining the Pokemon World Championships

The Pokemon World Championships are almost upon us, settling in at the ExCel Center in London, United Kingdom from August 18 to 21. Traditionally the tournament has had more of a focus on the mainline Pokemon games and the trading card game, but 2022’s championships will also include a couple of new additions.

Mobile hit Pokemon Go will be joining the roster of games for the first time this year, along with Pokemon Unite. The Pokemon Go section of the competition will feature over 100 players competing over two different age divisions, while the Pokemon Unite tournament will see 16 teams from 11 different regions facing off against each other. Those who come out on top in these contests will be the first ever to hold the title of world champion in each of the games.

Those attending the event in person will have plenty of excitement in store, though there will be some restrictions in place related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees over the age of 12 will need to provide proof of vaccination, and the wearing of masks will be compulsory for all competitors, audience members, and staff. Those who aren’t able to make it in person will still be able to follow along at home though, with plenty of official livestreams covering every single championship match.

It will no doubt be a great relief for fans for the championships to finally take place again after being delayed and pushed back several times already. With new games to compete in and an eye on COVID safety, this will hopefully be one to remember, especially for whoever manages to take home a cherished Pikachu trophy.