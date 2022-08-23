Pokémon Go dataminers share Go Fest Finale quests and supposed Battle Pass texts

Pokémon Go will end the Season of Go on August 31, leading into another three-month season full of rewards and new Pokémon to catch. Before that happens, the Pokémon Go Fest: Finale event will occur on August 27, and the datamining group Pokéminers have uncovered texts about the quests featured in the event, alongside Professor Willow’s return, who has been missing since June. Along with that information, supposedly, the group gleaned a few more details about the potential Battle Pass coming to the mobile game.

The Pokémon Go Fest: Finale quests will have distinct steps for players to catch specific Pokémon associated with the Ultra Beasts featured in the event. These Pokémon will be Nihilego, Pheromosa, Xurkitree, and Buzzwole. Players will also need to catch a Pokémon that shares a type with Shaymin before the event ends.

Although quests do not focus on catching the Ultra Beasts, those Pokémon will appear in five-star raids throughout the day. Each Ultra Beast will appear in a habitat that rotates out, so players must act fast with their friends to catch these incredibly rare Pokémon. The datamined texts share updates describing Ultra Incursions, signaling when these habitats rotate.

Pokéminers also discovered texts detailing the potential Battle Pass schedule. Supposedly, this information will inform players when a season starts and when it ends, along with how much longer players have to complete the next set, vital info for Pokémon Go Battle League players so they know when to prepare to fight in their league again.

Unfortunately, we don’t have in-depth information about what rewards or requirements players will need to meet to level up the Battle Pass, but the next season for Pokémon Go will drop at the start of September. We imagine Niantic will be sharing these details sometime after the Pokémon Go Fest Finale when the September update hits.

If they haven’t already, players still have time to go in-game to grab a Pokémon Go Fest: Finale ticket. We recommend doing so for anyone who players to attend the event.