Full event schedule for Pokémon Go Fest: Finale

The big finale to Pokémon Go Fest will be happening at the end of August 2022. You will have the chance to purchase a ticket to this event, giving you access to multiple exclusive Pokémon, several habitats, and even more legendary Pokémon in five-star raids. It’s a massive event, and we’re here to break down the entire schedule. This guide details the full event schedule for the Pokémon Go Fest: Finale 2022 event.

All event details in Pokémon Go Fest: Finale

The Pokémon Go Fest: Finale event will take place on Saturday, August 27. It will be happening in your local area from 10 AM to 6 PM, and there is a ticket available to buy for the event. Unlike other Pokémon Go Fest events, it will not occur over two days. Instead, the event will have four rotating habitats, four Ultra Beast appearances, and an exclusive Special Research. The Special Research will be available at the beginning of the event, and you can complete it at any time while you focus on the other Go Fest: Finale activities.

Habitat rotation schedule

There are four habitats centered around the four Ultra Beasts that first began appearing during the Pokémon Go Fest 2022 events: Pheromosa, Buzzwole, Xukitree, and Nihilego. Each habitat will feature unique Pokémon based on the highlighted Ultra Beast. Those who purchase Pokémon Go Fest: Finale tickets will have access to more exclusive Pokémonl such as Galarian Mr. Mime, Torkoal, Tropius, and more.

Ultra Incursion: Pheromosa from 10 AM to 12 PM

Ultra Incursion: Buzzwole from 12 PM to 2 PM

Ultra Incursion: Xurkitree from 2 PM to 4 PM

Ultra Incursion: Nihilego from 4 PM to 6 PM

These are the critical timers you must be aware of during the event. There will be multiple one-star and three-star raid Pokémon featured throughout the event, as well as Special Research stories for players who did not purchase a ticket and those who did. A Special Research event will be released throughout the habitat rotation schedule, but you must be online to collect it. Once you do, you can complete it at any time in the future.

Ongoing bonuses

These are the ongoing bonuses you can expect to receive throughout the Pokémon Go Fest: Finale event for those who purchased a ticket.

Shiny forms of Unown N and Unown X are available

Earn nine free Daily Raid Passes when spinning Photo Discs at Gyms

Take five snapshots for a surprise Pokémon encounter

5,000 XP when completing in-person raids

Incense lasts for two hours

Three times as much XP for spinning PokéStops and Gyms

Hatch distance will drop by half for all eggs in Incubators during event hours

Players can swap Sky Forme Shaymin to Land Forme, or vice versa

We recommend keeping incense on your avatar at all times throughout the event to earn the best rewards and Pokémon encounters. The event will end at 6 PM in your local time zone on August 27.