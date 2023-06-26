Pokemon Go Datamining Group Shutting Down After Two Years

The Pokemon Go community has had its ups and downs over the past few years, but there have been notably more downs lately. Developer Niantic has been steadily bringing the game away from making it more distance friendly as the restrictions on social distancing begin to lift with COVID-19 being less of a threat. As a result, the recent changes have been wearing on players, and the data mining group, Pokeminers, have not been enjoying it.

The group has announced they are going to be taking a dramatic step backward in their continued coverage of the game. The announcement was made on their website, where they penned a letter to their community, sharing what they would continue to cover in their “soft” shutdown.

Pokeminers Step Back from Pokemon Go with Soft Shutdown

The announcement was made by the Pokeminers group late last week on the team’s website and their Twitter page. The statement was made after the team shared that there have been additional changes to Pokemon Go’s obfuscation.

This has been thought about for a while, and with the 6th obfuscation change to the APK tonight, we are announcing our 'soft' shutdown.



Full details for how things will be moving forward can be found here – https://t.co/q52OI63Auu — PokeMiners (@poke_miners) June 23, 2023

For those who have been monitoring the team since they began, many may have noticed that the Pokeminers group has already been pulling away from the game since December 2022, when they announced they would be taking a step back from their coverage, providing fewer graphics, and going into fewer details about what was happening behind the scenes.

This follows after Niantic’s remote raid pass changes announcement from several weeks ago and the official game director statement about the #HearUsNiantic movement. These have been details that have been building up and have been chipping away at not only the Pokeminers team but the Pokemon Go community itself, with many being demotivated to play the game as much as they had during the height of COVID-19.

The Pokeminers did share that they will continue to report on things they can easily share with the Pokemon Go community and continue running their tools, but they won’t fix them if they don’t work with the game anymore, their website, and the Pokeminers Discord page.

This feels like it’s been building up since the Pokeminers’ first announcement in December 2022 and the remote raid pass changes. Those were a huge turnoff by the play base in early April 2023, but the response, or lack thereof, by Niantic has been hitting players even harder. We’d like to see Niantic and the rest of the Pokemon Go team turn it around to regain the community’s trust.