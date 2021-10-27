Pokémon Go developers launch new Nintendo mobile title Pikmin Bloom

Niantic, the developers of Pokémon Go, released the announcement trailer for Pikmin Bloom. It was reported back in March that Niantic was working on a new Pikmin AR game for mobile devices. Pikmin Bloom was worked on with Pikmin creator Shigeru Miyamoto.

According to Niantic’s founder and CEO John Hanke, the goal of Pikmin Bloom is to encourage people to go walk more. Based on the game footage shown, Pikmin Bloom will function similarly to Pokémon Go. In Pikmin Bloom, players will be represented as a Mii avatar. The Mii will walk on a GPS map similar to the ones seen in Go.

Players will find Pikmin seedlings as they walk. Picking up seeds and letting them grow will give players a Pikmin, who will then start walking alongside the player avatar on the map. The more the player walks, the more the Pikmin they can collect. Flowers bloom around players as they walk, and they can end up making a garden with other players within their community.

Story Developing…