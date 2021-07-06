Pokémon Go hits 5 billion lifetime revenue while players celebrate the fifth anniversary

Pokémon Go’s lifetime revenue has reached $5 billion, five years after the mobile game was initially released in July 2016. Developed by Niantic, the mobile game has continued to soar, even during the COVID-19 Pandemic, where many users had limited travel distance and were typically prohibited from leaving their homes. Still, the Niantic team adapted to the situation and created various features to meet the demands of their players. As a result, during the first half of 2021, Pokémon Go earned $640 million alone.

On average, Pokémon Go generates roughly a billion dollars each year. With additional features and more Pokémon on the way, those numbers are expected to grow as the player base continues to expand. Most recently, the increase of trainer level and XL candy has been an attempt to increase the depth of the game, and it could mean more levels could be added in the future. Many players who were settled in as level 40 trainers jumped straight ahead to level 50 and eagerly awaiting the next milestone.

The announcement of Pokémon Go’s lifetime revenue coincides with the game’s fifth anniversary. A fifth anniversary event is being held in the game where players can complete a Collection Challenge to capture all of the starter Pokémon from the original games, along with increases spawns and lure modules for Pokéstops.

The next big event coming to Pokémon Go will be the Pokémon Go Fest 2021. This is an annual event that will be happening from July 17 to 18 and, as of last year, was turned into a purely virtual occasion. Players who purchase a ticket for the event gain access to various rare and hard-to-find Pokémon for a limited time, followed by multiple raids featuring many legendary Pokémon. There are also rumors of forms being introduced to the game that allows players to swap a Pokémon between them, similar to the evolving mechanics.

Niantic has many plans for Pokémon Go. Still, the company is also trying to replicate that format into other Nintendo properties, such as their announcement of a Pikman mobile AR game expected to release later this year.