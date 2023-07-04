Pokemon Go Players Praise Niantic For Long Awaited Raid Feature

Pokemon Go’s community has asked for a lot of different features over the time the game has been out, and it is obvious with recent layoffs and the announcement of the new Campfire app, which is supposed to benefit Pokemon Go raids, that Niantic is trying to make the game better. The developers have even gone as far as saying they are growing it as a “forever game.”

With all that being said, some users are starting to see a really beneficial feature popping up on their game while in a raid lobby, and fans are thankful.

Related: Pokemon Go Announces Big Style Shop Update & Closet Feature

Niantic Adds “Ready” Up Button To Pokemon Go Raids

Many games often have what is called a “Ready up” button. This allows players to sit and wait for others to join without immediately being thrown into a match that isn’t ready. So if a player wishes to sit and wait in a game, they can and then simply hit the Ready button once everyone is ready to go it will begin.

Some players of Pokemon Go have started to see this button popping up on their screens when participating in different raids. The Pokemon Party names have been moved to the bottom suddenly, which one player points out, is making space for the new ready button.

Related: Pokemon Go Players Praise Niantic For Remote Raid Buff

Another player in the comments shares some notable ideas about the new button, including that they received the update two days ago. The button works with all kinds of different raid passes, it’s available in both public and private lobbies, and it will be enabled when two or more players are in a lobby. The ready button disappears when only 15 seconds are left, and once all players have clicked ready, the countdown will drop to 10 seconds automatically. However, if a raid reaches 20 players, the countdown of 10 seconds will begin instantly. It is truly amazing that Niantic finally added a feature like this, and it has pleased its community with open arms.