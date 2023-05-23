Pokémon Go Players Roast Niantic over Rising Shadows Infographic Botch Job

Niantic has painted a target on their back as a Rising Shadow infographic for Pokemon Go made them the laughing stock of the community.

Image via The Pokémon Company

In an unsurprising turn of events the creators of Pokémon Go have once again found themselves at the receiving end of the fanbase’s wit and humor. While Niantic’s relationship with Pokémon Go players has been on the rocks lately, recent events have taken the roasting to a new level.

Niantic, who has been heavily criticized recently for their lack of attention to detail, has once again produced a new blunder – this time in the form of an event poster. The poster, shared on Instagram to promote the upcoming “Rising Heroes” event, perfectly represents unpolished design.

RelatedPokémon Go’s Niantic Finally Responds to HearUsNiantic & Remote Raid Passes

Pokémon Go Players Roast Rising Shadows Infographic Catastrophe 

Typos, misplaced Pokémon, and other amusing errors adorn the infographic, providing the perfect fodder for fans to unleash their comedic genius. On Reddit, the Pokémon Go community wasted no time seizing this golden opportunity to showcase their wit.

One user hilariously exclaimed, “‘Professor Willow is back with a special gif.’ I can’t wait to see what GIF it’s going to be!” Another user found amusement in the poster’s claim that players might encounter a “shiny avatar pose,” pondering, “How exciting! I love the fact that it says ‘if you’re lucky’ too.”

The official Pokémon go account posted this infographic, and not only is the quality extremely bad but they also have a random out of place ponyta and pinsir covering information
by u/jamjam1090 in pokemongo

Amidst the playful banter, more critical players pointed out the poor design choices, like the ill-advised use of white text on a pale background in the bottom left corner. One fan humorously speculated, “It looks like someone who tried to use Photoshop or InDesign and couldn’t figure out how to make things like the shiny icon snap to images and were like ‘good enough.'”

While Niantic may not have intended to end up at the mercy of the Pokémon Go community, this latest blunder has certainly given fans something to chuckle about. With the ongoing rift between the company and its dedicated player base, this event poster fiasco only fueled the fire.

RelatedPokémon Go Fans Roast Niantic For Using Multiple Accounts in Ad

Shortly after the uproar of laughter on social media, Niantic took down the offending Instagram and Twitter posts.

However, that isn’t stopping Pokémon Go players from continuing to roast Niantic over their Rising Shadows infographic botch job. Let’s hope Niantic takes note of these playful jabs and works towards a more polished and error-free future for their beloved game.

About the author

Cande Maldonado

Though Cande started her journey in the video game industry as a localization specialist six years ago, she soon realized that her true calling was to annoy NPCS, smash virtual pottery, and complete every side quest available in RPGs. Throwing that useless degree out of the window, she has been writing professionally for the past three years ever since. Her passion for games dates to 2006, when she mounted a Chocobo for the first time. Under Nintendo and Square Enix's chokehold, she will willingly pour hours upon hours into reaching 100% completion in the longest roleplaying games ever made. But hey, who needs fresh air and sunlight when you can just live in Ivalice?

More Stories by Cande Maldonado

© 2023, Gamepur. All rights reserved