Pokémon Go Releases Free Special Research for Players to Catch Shaymin After Almost a Year

Shaymin is making its official debut to Pokémon Go players for those who did not participate in its original release. Releasing nearly a year ago during Pokémon Go Fest 2022, Shaymin will now be available in the upcoming Grass and Gratitude Special Research, available to everyone.

This Special Research is coming out alongside the Sustainability Week 2023 event. This is a free Special Research and will not be a paid ticket. Although fans are excited to see the arrival of Shaymin to everyone, it feels odd to receive this Pokémon nearly a year after its original debut.

Pokémon Go Players Can Catch Shaymin During Sustainability Week 2023

The Green and Gratitude Special Research will appear at the start of Sustainability Week 2023, on April 20, 2023, at 10 AM in a player’s local area. This will go live alongside the official Special Research for Sustainability Week 2023, offering plenty of rewards for everyone who jumps into the mobile game.

ok this is cool, but like why though? its very random and it does feel like it could be a way to try and make the community happy? — Geikko (@Geikko_) April 19, 2023

Although fans are excited about this second arrival of Shaymin to the community, many are wondering why Niantic chose to do this now. Normally, the mythical Pokémon that appeared during Pokémon Go Fest would appear as a free Special Research to players, but it usually doesn’t take as long as this release has taken to arrive.

It likely has something to do with the imminent announcement of Pokémon Go’s upcoming Pokémon Go Fest event. This yearly event always happens close to the middle of June, and it’s a gigantic affair that involves multiple trainers worldwide.

In recent years, it’s been more of a virtual event, but as we’ve seen with the Pokémon Go Fest 2022 event and the previous Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event in Las Vegas, there will likely be some form of a merging of the two mediums, giving everyone the chance to participate.

The Green and Gratitude Special Ticket will only appear during the Sustainability Week 2023 event. Players must log in to the game at least once to obtain it and begin working on the necessary steps to encounter Shaymin. This is only one form of Shaymin, and players can potentially expect a future Special Research ticket for Shaymin’s Sky Forme.