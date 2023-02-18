All Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn spawns, habitat rotation, and Ruby or Sapphire ticket details

The Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event is nearly here, and the Las Vegas in-person event kicks off first. This event will feature a similar rotation to the global one set to take place next weekend. For players participating in the in-person event, there will be specific habitat rotations, Pokémon spawns, and specific Ruby or Sapphire ticket encounters happening throughout the event. This guide will cover all Pokémon spawns, habitat rotations, and Ruby and Sapphire ticket details for the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event.

All Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event details

The Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event for Las Vegas will take place today, and players taking part in the event will encounter several habitat rotations and specific encounters for them. For anyone looking to acquire specific shiny Pokémon from these events, chasing down specific Pokémon from each habitat is the best method.

Each habitat will appear for an hour, giving you enough time to catch several Pokémon before moving to the next one. These Pokémon will be from the Hoenn region, so don’t expect Pokémon outside of that region from the event.

All habitat rotations and Pokémon spawns

There will be four habitats for players to search through during the event. There are the Blistering Sands, Eerie Mists, Verdant Earth, and the Ancient Shores habitat for you to encounter.

All Blistering Sands Pokémon spawns

These are all the Pokémon you can encounter during the Blistering Sands habitat.

Aron

Bagon

Baltoy

Cacnea

Lotad

Makuhita

Nincada

Nosepass

Numel

Poochyena

Torchic

All Eerie Mists Pokémon spawns

These are the Pokémon you can encounter during the Eerie Mists habitat.

Absol

Beldum

Chimecho

Luvdisc

Meditite

Ralts

Seviper

Snorunt

Spoink

Surskit

Whismur

Zangoose

All Verdant Earth Pokémon spawns

These are the Pokémon you can encounter during the Verdant Earth habitat.

Electrike

Gulpin

Mawile

Roselia

Seedot

Shroomish

Skitty

Slakoth

Swablu

Treecko

Wurmple

Zigzagoon

All Ancient Shores Pokémon spawns

These are the Pokémon you can encounter during the Ancient Shores habitat.

Anorith

Barboach

Carvanha

Clamperl

Corphish

Feebas

Lileep

Mudkip

Spheal

Taillow

Wingull

All Ruby increased spawns

If you have the Ruby Hoenn ticket for the event, there’s a good chance you can encounter these Pokémon throughout the day.

Plusle

Sunny Form Castform

Solrock

Trapinch

Volbeat

All Sapphire increased spawns

If you have the Sapphire Hoenn ticket for the event, these are the Pokémon you can expect to encounter during the event.