Pokémon Go Reveals Community Day Classic for Community Favorite, Swinub

With the conclusion of Togetic’s March 2023 Community Day in Pokémon Go, Niantic has announced the next event in April. It will be a Community Day Classic for Swinub, a community favorite.

Swinub can fully evolve into the powerful Mamoswine, a decisively good Ground and Ice-type Pokémon and a favorite for contenders in the Master League. However, the featured move might not be what players hoped to see.

Swinub Receives Community Day Classic for April 2023

Swinub’s Community Day Classic event will take place in Pokémon Go on April 29, 2023, right at the end of the month. Like previous Community Days, the event will go from 2 PM to 5 PM in every player’s local time zone.

There’s a flurry of excitement—Swinub will appear more frequently in the wild on April 29 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time during the next #PokemonGOCommunityDay Classic!https://t.co/hHU3TOTqYL pic.twitter.com/ER41sCSfHw — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 17, 2023

Swinub will frequently be spawning throughout this time, and there’s a good chance players can encounter a shiny version of this Pokémon. You will want to evolve it into a Mamoswine between 2 PM and 7 PM in your local timezone, and it will learn the charged attack, Ancient Power.

Although Ancient Power is Mamoswine’s exclusive Community Day move in Pokémon Go, it’s not one of the better choices. Players have had much better luck with teaching Mamoswine High Horsepower and Avalanche. High Horsepower has become one of the stronger Ground-type moves in the mobile game, and granting it to Mamoswine has only made this Pokémon far more desirable for players.

However, for players who don’t want to evolve Swinub into Mamoswine, this Community Day Classic will be an excellent time to earn a good amount of Candy and XL Candy. There will also be a Community Day Classic Special Research players can purchase to earn more items during the event. There will also be a Timed Research, rewarding up to four Sinnoh Stones, an evolution required to evolve Piloswine into Mamoswine.

We highly encourage players to participate in this event next month, as Mamoswine is a superb Pokémon for PvP battles and for participating in some of the more challenging raids. Make sure to be ready to check it out on April 29, 2023.