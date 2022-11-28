Pokémon Go welcomes December with a hefty update and the next season, Mythical Wishes

Pokémon Go’s Season of Light wraps up in a few days at the end of November. When the first day of December rolls around, not only do players have the next season, Mythical Wishes, to look forward to starting, but there are going to be multiple events to look forward to throughout the holidays.

We have four returning legendary Pokémon appearing in five-star raids throughout the month. We have Virizion, Terrakion, and Cobalion appearing for one week. Kyurem will close out the month and will likely be the more appealing of the legendaries with the return of a chance to catch a shiny version.

Related: Dress for school in Pokémon Go with new outfits based on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The first December event will be Heading to Hoenn, and it’ll be a Mega Raid Day, so expect to take on multiple Mega Raids with other players. This will debut Mega Sceptile, Mega Blaziken, and Mega Swampert for the first time. Later, during the second half of December, Mega Glalie will debut in the game, adding another Mega Pokémon to the rotations.

After that, we have the Mythic Blade event, Elite Raids are returning on December 10, a Special Research event called Something Extradoindary: Keldeo, the December Community Day on December 17, and then the return of the holiday events from December 15 to 31. The Holiday Event will be broken up into several events, along with the arrival of Hisuian Avalugg on Christmas Eve.

The Research Breakthrough Pokémon comprises six potential choices: Galarian, Mr. Mime, Delibird, Bagon, Deino, Furfrou, and Goomy. Rather than only having one option throughout the month, there’s a chance to get one of those six, with Deino and Goomy being the most desirable choices.

Overall, December will be extremely busy with multiple holiday events over the next few weeks. The December Community Day event will feature several returning Pokémon for anyone who missed out on them. These events are a good way to build up to the new year, with the upcoming arrival of the Pokémon Go Hoenn Tour in February 2023, which will likely feature the debut of a long-awaited Pokémon, Kecleon.