Dress for school in Pokémon Go with new outfits based on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The developers at Niantic are celebrating the launch of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet with the release of new outfits for Pokémon Go. The new costumes are for dressing players’ avatars in Go. The clothes are based on the school uniforms for the Naranja Academy and Uva Academy in the Paldea Region, the primary setting for Scarlet and Violet. The uniforms are different colors between Naranja and Uva, and each Academy is exclusive to one version of Scarlet and Violet.

The Naranja Academy is exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet and has reddish-orange uniforms, while the Uva Academy is exclusive to Pokémon Violet and has bluish-purple uniforms. Both uniforms consist of a plain white polo shirt, a tie, shorts, long socks, and a hat. The orange shorts have verticle stripes, whereas the purple uniforms are basic. The symbols for the Naranja and Uva Academy are on the shoulders of their respective school shirts. The colors of the school uniforms match the colors of Scarlet and Violet, along with the two boxed Legendaries for the games, Koraidon and Miraidon.

Pokémon Go trainers can purchase the new Scarlet and Violet-inspired clothes at the in-game’s store starting November 18, the official launch date for Scarlet and Violet. The outfits for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are very plain as they are supposed to act as school uniforms, but players can change their clothing style in the games. Players can also change their hair and add accessories for their trainer avatars in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, meaning they won’t be stuck wearing bland garbs throughout their playtime in Scarlet and Violet.

Pokémon Go continues to get updated with new events, avatar accessories, and new Pokémon. The Gluttons Pokémon Go event brought the frightening Ultra Beast known as Guzzlord to the game, alongside several new shadow Pokémon, including Shadow Mewtwo. Shadow Mewtwo is under the control of Team Rocket’s leader Giovanni, the main antagonist of Pokémon Go.