Pokémon Go will be blessed by Alolan Exeggutor in the Season of Alola

As part of Pokémon Day, Pokémon Go announced that the Alola region is coming aboard in a new season called the Season of Alola. The Season of Alola will last for three months and will include the Go debut of several Pokémon, including Alolan forms of classic Pokémon. The season will kickstart with Alolan Exeggutor appearing in the wild.

Pokémon Go players will have the opportunity to capture a shiny Alolan Exeggutor during the start of the Season of Alola if they are lucky. Not much more information about the season was revealed other than more will come tomorrow. It should be expected that Pokémon introduced in Alola will be part of the season. Several Tweets on the Pokémon Go Twitter have already teased several new Pokémon.

Alola is the Pokémon region from the seventh generation of games, Pokémon Sun and Moon. Alola is based on Hawaii and was the region that introduced regional forms. Regional forms are new appearances and typings of older Pokémon that are exclusive to a specific region. For example, normal Exeggutor is short and stubby, whereas Alolan Exeggutor has a giant long neck like real-life palm trees. Normal Exeggutor is grass and psychic-type, whereas Alolan Exeggutor is grass and dragon-type.