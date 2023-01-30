Pokémon Go’s Primal Rumblings event introduces Breaking Swipe, potentially buffing Rayquaza

Pokémon Go will host the Primal Rumbling events before the primal forms for Groudon and Kyogre can unleash during the Tour: Hoenn event. The Primal Rumblings is set to feature another legendary Pokémon from the Hoenn region, Rayquaza; where if you catch it while it appears in raids during this time, it will learn the Dragon-type move, Breaking Swipe, a new attack for the mobile game, which might be an upgrade for this sought-after Pokémon.

The Primal Rumblings event is set to take place from February 22 to 24, the day before the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event kicks off in Las Vegas on February 25 to 26. Rayquaza is set to appear in five-star raids during this time, along with the Mega forms of Latios and Latias, returning to Mega Raids for the duration of the event.

Breaking Swipe, making its debut for the Primal Rumblings event, was initially introduced in Pokémon Sword and Shield and appeared in Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Scarlet and Violet. It’s a Dragon-type move that only a handful of Dragon-type learn by leveling up, but more can acquire it through TMs.

For its debut, only Rayquaza can learn it, and it should serve as a suitable upgrade compared to its other attacks. We’ll have to wait and see when it officially debuts, but the overall damage of 50 per hit hints that it might become a standout move, especially when it becomes available to other Pokémon. The 50 damage is stacked on top of it, providing a debuff to an opponent where it decreases the opponent’s attack stat when used. We do not know if this happens every time or if there’s a chance it could miss.

Rayquaza, Latios, and Latias will have a chance to appear in a shiny form during this event. Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Wurmple, Whismur, Numel, and Barbaorch will also have increased opportunities to appear in the wild during the Primal Rumblings event. Players can look forward to a handful of notable Field Research tasks and a Collection Challenge to coincide with this event, making it a small preview for the much larger Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn, which will have all Pokémon from the Hoenn appearing, with an increased chance to encounter their shiny versions.

While the Tour: Hoenn is a ticketed event, the Primbal Rumblings will be available to all players and does not have a payment requirement.