Pokémon Go’s Psychic Spectacular event returns with Mega Alakazam and shiny Elgyem

The first event in Pokémon Go’s Season of Light will be the Psychic Spectacular. This will allow players to encounter multiple Psychic-type Pokémon for the duration of the event, along with Mega Alakazam as it makes its debut to Mega Raids. The event will also debut the shiny for Elgyem, the Cerebral Pokémon.

The Psychic Spectacular 2022 event will be from September 6 to 12. Mega Alakazam will appear in Mega Raids during this time, which means players will need to work alongside others to defeat it, earning Mega Candy to evolve their Alakazam. Alakazam can learn the charged move Psychic throughout the event if players evolve Kadabra or catch Alakazam after defeating the Mega Alazakam raid. This might be the perfect move for Alakazam to learn.

Elgyem’s shiny form will be available for players to catch for the first time, although the chances of finding it are pretty low. Elgyem will be available in the wild alongside Abra, Slowpoke, Drowzee, Natu, Ralts, Spoink, Munna, Woobat, Gothita, and Solosis.

During the event, players can find Unown E, Unown P, and Unown S appearing in one-star raids alongside Espurr. Alolan Raichu, Wobbufett, Girafarig, and Oranguru will appear in three-star raids. All Deoxy formed will also spawn in five-star raids until September 13.

The event adds another Mega Pokémon to the mobile game, with another likely. Players may have been alerted to Mega Alakazam being on the way as the assets for this Pokémon, Mega Aggron, Sableye, and Banette had been revealed a few days ago by the Pokémon Go datamining group, Pokeminers. We imagine Aggron could appear reasonably soon, with Sableye and Banette likely arriving sometime in October, closer to the Halloween event.

The next event coming to Pokémon Go will be Test Your Mettle on September 16, which might be where we see Mega Aggron.