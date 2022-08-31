Pokémon Go dataminers share uploaded assets for Mega Aggron, Banette, Alakazam, and more legendaries

We received plenty of Pokémon Go Season of Light announcements today, breaking down what the next few months will look like for players. However, the team at Niantic kept a few things hidden, such as upcoming Mega raids and legendary Pokémon players might be encountering. The data mining group Pokéminers have shared some newly uploaded Mega form assets of Mega Aggron, Banette, and Alakazam, along with the upcoming legendary Pokémon, Solgaleo and Lunala.

The assets were shared earlier this evening as the team saw that multiple Mega Pokémon were given stats. These Pokémon include Aggron, Banette, and Alakazam. These Pokémon will have significant stat boosts in their Mega forms, and players will need to earn Mega Candy with these Pokémon if they want to reach this state.

We don’t know the exact dates of when these Pokémon will arrive, but we’re going to guess Mega Alakazam might be up first for the Psychic Spectacular event happening from September 6 to 12.

The three new megas they added in the last APK have been pushed! Also, Mega Blaziken was half-pushed for some reason. We still need sprite assets for these megas. Check it out! pic.twitter.com/vWb5qzNzAl — PokeMiners (@poke_miners) August 30, 2022

A much larger asset update was added to Pokémon Go, adding multiple Pokémon. There was a line of Pokémon with costumes labeled as “Fall 2022” Costumes, which will potentially be featured in Pokémon Go’s Fashion Week event.

The third line in the asset update features Guzzlord and Kartana, a pair of new Pokémon that could release during the Season of Light. Finally, at the bottom, we have Cosmog and Solgaleo. Niantic has confirmed Cosmog to release this season, but Solgaleo is not yet official; but Professor Willow hinted at this legendary Pokémon at the Pokémon Go Fest: Finale quest, supposedly.

Some new Pokemon were just added & "Fall 2022" costumes (Kyogre, Registeel and Genesect also got minor updates)



New cries were also added which you can listen to: https://t.co/G5380xHdAs



With this update pretty much all Pokemon were updated so be on wifi when you next reboot. pic.twitter.com/X1OeM7ueFz — PokeMiners (@poke_miners) August 30, 2022

Guzzlord and Kartana are a pleasant surprise as this will be Pokémon many players likely will want to add to their roster, especially with Guzzlord being a Dragon and Dark-type. Unfortunately, Lunala is not featured in these asset updates but is shown as a shadow in another with a move list.

We have no official confirmation on when many of these Pokémon will arrive, but we look forward to working through the Season of Light Special Research to catch Cosmog.