Best moveset for Alakazam in Pokémon Go

Alakazam is one of the many Psychic-type Pokémon you can use in Pokémon Go. It is the final evolution of Abra, and if you earn enough Mega Candy, you can have it become its final Mega Alakazam form, giving you multiple bonuses and boosting Psychic-type attacks during raids. When using this Pokémon, it has several attacks it can learn, but only a handful are worthwhile choices. This guide covers the best moveset to give Alakazam in Pokémon Go.

The best Alakazam moveset

Alakazam is a Psychic-type Pokémon. It’s weak to Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type moves but resistant to Fighting and Psychic-type attacks. It has a maximum CP of 3,057, an attack of 226, a defense of 143, and a stamina of 127. While Alakazam has an excellent attack, its lower defensive and health capabilities make it a glass cannon, so you must be careful when using it.

These are all of the moves Alakazam can learn.

Fast moves

Confusion (Psychic-type) – 16 damage and 3 energy (4 damage per turn) – 4 turns

Counter (Fighting-type) – 8 damage and 3.5 energy (4 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Psycho Cut (Psychic-type) – 3 damage and 4.5 energy (1.5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Charged moves

Dazzling Gleam (Fairy-type) – 110 damage and 70 energy

Fire Punch (Fire-type) – 55 damage and 40 energy

Focus Blast (Fighting-type) – 150 damage and 75 energy

Future Sight (Psychic-type) – 120 damage and 65 energy

Psychic (Psychic-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy (10% chance to lower the opponent’s defenses by one rank)

Shadow Ball (Ghost-type) – 100 damage and 55 energy

You have several options for Alakazam’s fast move. Of these options, we recommend going with Counter, a robust Fighting-type attack capable of giving Alakazam plenty of energy to use its more powerful attacks. Although Psycho Cut provides the most energy, it doesn’t do enough damage and is a slow attack.

When picking out the charged moves, the best for Alakazam to learn will be Fire Punch and Shadow Ball, Fire Punch is an excellent bait option, as it only requires 40 energy. However, it lacks high-end damage, which is where Shadow Ball comes in, and only requires 55 energy. Unfortunately, Psychic is an okay attack, but Shadow Ball is a better option given its damage, and Fire Punch is a better secondary option for your Alakazam.

The best moveset for Alakazam to learn is the fast move Counter and the charged moves Fire Punch and Shadow Ball.