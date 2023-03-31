Pokémon Launches Scarlet & Violet TCG Expansion Alongside Lechonk Spotlight

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet fans have been waiting months for the chance to see the new Paldea region as part of the TCG, and now they are finally here. The cards will sport silver borders previously only found in Japanese sets and will revamp the “ex” feature.

Additionally, fans will have the chance to find Terastallized ex cards in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet boosters, with Gyarados and Arcanine marking the first in the TCG to possess the ability. To celebrate the exciting milestone for the franchise, The Pokémon Company has also announced a Lechonk spotlight as part of the Pokemon Together initiative.

Lechonk gets the spotlight for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet TCG release

As shared in a Twitter post by the official Pokémon account, fans are being encouraged to “discover” Lechonk. The little pig Pokémon was one of the first Paldean species to be revealed before the launch of the Gen 9 games and has become a beloved companion by many fans of the franchise for its adorable face and silly name.

Loveable Lechonk is in the spotlight! 🐷🎉



Join us and discover #PokemonTogether as we celebrate this perfect partner Pokémon from the Paldea region!https://t.co/MIz0pnYJjQ pic.twitter.com/vAO7NZqFwH — Pokémon (@Pokemon) March 31, 2023

Players can receive a special Lechonk promo card at stores like GameStop as part of the celebration, and can also obtain a Flying Tera type of the adorable pig in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet via a special distribution happening March 31 through April 15 in the US and Canada.

Additionally, players can now purchase the first Pokémon Scarlet & Violet expansion as Elite Trainer Boxes, booster boxes, and special collections both on the Pokémon Center website and at major retail stores. It is important to note that the price of these new products has gone up, but players will find new items in ETBs like a guaranteed holo promo card and additional booster pack moving forward.

Whether it’s spending time with an adorable Lechonk, or dishing out damage with a powerful Terastallized Pokémon Scarlet & Violet TCG companion, there are plenty of exciting things for Pokémon fans to look forward to in the coming months.