Where to find Lechonk in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

As trainers venture out into vibrant region of Paldea in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, one of the first things they’re likely to notice is that there are a lot of brand new Pokémon to discover. Sure, new mechanics and events are abundant, but the Pokémon are what keeps players coming back time and again. One new Pokémon is Lechonk, a pig-like Pokémon that seems to be everywhere in the starting region of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Lechonk spawn locations

While it may be wiser to ask how to get away from the sheer abundance of Lechonks in Pokémon, they do thin out once players move past the starting region surrounding Los Platos. These Normal-type hog Pokémon tends to mosey about in patches of grass, endlessly seeking their next meal. Keeping a Pokémon in Let’s Go! mode while exploring the starting region of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will inevitably result in the quick defeat of multiple Lechonks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This can allow users to garner a quick supply of Lechonk Hair, for either crafting TMs such as Protect or exchanging for League Points, a currency shortened in-game to LP. While individually the Lechonk Hair only offers a return of 30 LP per item, with how densely they can spawn, trainers can quickly develop a decent LP bankroll while simply exploring the southern-most province of Paldea. They tend to spawn in at low levels, however, so diminishing returns will be quickly realized unless trainers are consistently shifting their active Pokémon.

At level 18, Lechonk evolves into Oinkologne, with two differing evolved forms depending on whether its gender is male or female. Compared to other new Pokémon, such as the Gimmighoul, Lechonk definitely appears to come out on the weaker side. It can be useful for trainers, however, to use them to sniff out berries and the like during their adventures.