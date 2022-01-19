Pokémon Legends: Arceus gameplay leaks imply a time travel element to the story

Pokémon Legends: Arceus has made its way into the wild well ahead of its January 28 official release date. An individual acquired the physical copy of the game 10 days before it arrived to others. They’ve contacted various notable Pokémon leak accounts, such as PoryLeeks and Centro LEAKs. The leakers have shared a critical story element so far that the game’s protagonist will be a time traveler, revealing why Pokémon Legends occurs in the Hisui region.

Supposedly, shared by the leakers, the protagonist will arrive in the Hisui region thanks to Arceus. How Arceus goes about this is unknown, but the mythical Pokémon has something to do with things at the very beginning.

The leakers also shared a screenshot given to them by the one who acquired the early copy walking around with a shirt that appears in Pokémon X and Y.

How time travel could tie into the other Pokémon games is what Arceus said to the protagonist. Where Arceus says, “Welcome to my realm, beyond both time and space.” This quote might be hinting at the Ultra Wormhole that connects to Ultra Space, shared in Pokémon Sun and Moon. Any person who goes through the Ultra Wormhole is referred to as a Faller. However, all of this is speculation.

All of this information surrounding Pokémon Legends: Arceus has purely come through the recent leaks The time travel story element is not concrete, and we have no official confirmation about this, which means taking all of this information with a grain of salt.

We’ll be able to learn more when we get our hands on the game on January 28, releasing to the Nintendo Switch.