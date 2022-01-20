Pokémon Legends: Arceus gameplay leaks reportedly show shiny Pokémon make distinct sound when spawning

The leaks for Pokémon Legends: Arceus continue to roll out ahead of the game’s official launch to the Nintendo Switch on January 28. Multiple leaks have appeared on twitter, and a notable one shares gameplay footage of how shiny Pokémon appear in the overworld. When a shiny Pokémon appears in the leaked footage, it makes a distinct sound to signify it’s near the player.

In the footage shown, we see the trainer roaming across the plains and then encountering a shiny Shinx. Not only do we see the shiny Pokémon in the overworld, it makes a distinct sound, ensuring players don’t miss them.

This information follows up after other leaks shared that shiny Pokémon would appear in the overworld, similar to Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu and Let’s Go Eevee. Previously, players had to encounter Pokémon randomly in the wild initially and hope it was shiny.

Shiny Pokémon encounter in #PokemonLegendsArceus



Shiny Pokémon now make a sound when they spawn (and sparkles of course). pic.twitter.com/yo9MxYKtE6 — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) January 20, 2022

The shiny Pokémon will also come with their signature sparkle alongside the distinct sounds. Players who enjoy the hunt for shiny Pokémon will likely find the process much easier in Pokémon Legends: Arceus if this leaked footage is believed.

We have no further information about how shiny encounters work in Pokémon Legends. In addition, we cannot verify this information.

We’re still going through many of the leaked gameplay supplied by several individuals who got their hands on the game early. Physical copies made their way into the wild well before the January 28 release date. We imagine the leaks will continue to pour out until the game officially launches worldwide.