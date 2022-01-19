Pokémon Legends: Arceus interactive gameplay video lets you look around the Hisui region

The official Pokémon YouTube account shared an interactive gameplay video of Pokémon Legends: Arceus on Wednesday that allows viewers to look around the Hisui region at their leisure by clicking and dragging on the video. The video features footage of the game’s protagonist traveling on foot, as well as on the backs of three Pokémon: Wyrdeer, Braviary, and Basculegion.

Throughout the video, multiple Pokémon can be observed within their natural habitats. Some of the standouts include packs of Shinxes, some wandering Bidoofs, as well as a Starly flock. If you want to check out the video for yourself, we’ve embedded it below; just click and drag to move the camera view.

One week prior to uploading this video, The Pokémon Company also shared an extended gameplay preview that offered an in-depth look at the open-world Pokémon title. Unlike most mainline Pokémon games, Legends: Arceus looks to place a greater emphasis on observing and researching Pokémon, rather than training and battling them.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is set to launch on January 28, but some folks appear to have already obtained the game. Physical copies were spotted in the wild on Tuesday, resulting in certain story elements, as well as images of the game’s Hisuian Pokémon forms, being posted online.