Pokémon Legends: Arceus leak suggests 150+ additional Pokémon coming as DLC

Good news for people obsessed with getting that Pokédex filled up — new leaks about DLC for Pokémon Legends: Arceus have been swirling online that seem to corroborate an earlier leak from the well-known leaker Centro Leaks on Twitter in October 2021. Some of the leaks in the thread are already being corroborated by the game now that it’s been released — like new forms for different Pokémon including starters and legendaries and a rideable Ursaring evolution.

According to Centro Leaks, DLC for Pokémon Legends: Arceus will be coming sometime this year, with Game Freak looking to add around 160 more Pokémon to the game, bringing the total to about 400.

In December, Centro Leaks also pointed to leaks from another reputable leaker, Riddler Khu (whose Twitter account is set to private), that seem to say that the DLC will be coming in April. This is somewhat backed up as legitimate because other things in that thread have also been confirmed since Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ release.

– Game Freak is aiming for a Pokédex of around 400 for Legends. That's including DLC. — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) October 15, 2021

Hopefully, we will see an official announcement from Game Freak, Nintendo, or The Pokémon Company soon. Until then, there’s plenty to do in the base game and we can help you out with our guides on things like the best early-game Pokémon or a look at all the Hisuian forms.