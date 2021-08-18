All Hisuian Pokémon Forms in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus has you visiting the ancient Hisui region where you’ll be exploring the massive landscapes and encountering wild Pokémon all over the play. In the open-world Pokémon adventure, there are several returning Pokémon that have exclusive Hisuian Forms. They’re going to be significantly different from the original Pokémon you might be used to seeing. This guide details all of the Hisuian Forms of Pokémon you can find in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Screenshot by Pokémon YouTube Channel

Hisuian Braviary will be a Psychic and Flying-type Pokémon. The original Braviary form is a Normal and Flying-type, similar to Pidgeot, but the Psychic-type addition with the Hisuian Braviary can give it far more useful in combat.

Based on what was shared in the trailer, Hisuian Growlithe will be a Fire and Rock-type. However, because we don’t have the exact details at this time, it could be a Fire and Ground-type. Any of these options could turn Growlithe into a notably valuable Pokémon in combat.

Screenshot by Pokémon YouTube Channel

Wyrdeer will be a Psychic-type version of Stantler, alongside its Normal-type. In addition, it will be available alongside the Ghost and Water-type version of Basculegion, an evolved form of Basculin.

We will update and add more Pokémon to this guide as we learn about them when Pokémon Legends: Arceus releases.