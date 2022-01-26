Pokémon Legends: Arceus leaker claims certain legendary Pokémon, starters are shiny-locked

A handful of Pokémon will reportedly be shiny-locked in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, claimed Pokémon leaker CentroLeaks. The leaker alleged that the game’s starter Pokémon, as well as four of its legendaries — Giratina, Palkia, Dialga, and Arceus — would not feature shiny forms in the open-world title.

CentroLeaks also claimed that Pokémon obtained from quests would not be able to be shiny. Unown, which boasts 28 unique forms, will reportedly be shiny-locked as well.

The leaker later clarified that not all mythical or legendary Pokémon would be shiny-locked. Additionally, it was claimed that starter Pokémon could appear shiny at the start of the game, but they would revert back to their normal color palette upon entering the player’s party.

Clarifications:



– Rate still seems to be 1 / 4096

– You get the Shiny Charm after getting research level 10 for all Pokémon

– When you catch the starters for the professor at the beginning of the game they can be shiny, but when you actually receive them they won't be — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) January 26, 2022

It should be noted that this information was derived from a source that is neither affiliated with Nintendo nor The Pokémon Company. As we do not presently have a copy of the game, we were unable to independently confirm this information.

Shiny Pokémon were introduced in the series’ second generation. These are special types of Pokémon that have an extraordinarily slim chance of spawning during most wild Pokémon encounters. Each shiny Pokémon features a color scheme that differs from its species’ regular color palette. For example, a shiny Charizard has a black and red color palette, while regular Charizards have orange skin.

Shiny Pokémon typically have a 1 in 4,096 chance of spawning, but shiny-locked Pokémon cannot be shiny under any circumstances. However, shiny versions of shiny-locked Pokémon have previously been distributed to players through official in-game events.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is set to launch on January 28, but the physical version of the game allegedly leaked more than a week ahead of its release date. Consequently, many details surrounding the title — including its supposed list of Shiny-locked Pokémon — were reportedly leaked prior to release.