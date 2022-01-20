Pokémon Legends: Arceus leakers post gameplay of space-time distortion mechanic where rare Pokémon spawn

Ahead of the Pokémon Legends: Arceus launch, a handful of leakers, have had their hands on the game before the official release and have been sharing their game experiences for the past few days. The latest footage to release features a unique overworld mechanic where a space-time distortion effect appears, signally as a location to find rare Pokémon spawns in a player’s game.

We have extremely few details about what’s happening in the posted footage. However, based on what the leaker posted, it looks like a massive dome of energy appears in the world, and when the player enters it, they can find several Pokémon residing inside it.

There’s a notification on the time of the screen shared by the leaker that says, “a space-time distortion appeared!”

New mechanic: space-time distortions can appear (randomly?) in the overworld. Rare Pokémon spawn there, including the other starters.



Possibly the new shiny hunting mechanic?



Via: https://t.co/r5N7mDKr18 pic.twitter.com/mZrFbmnkQY — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) January 20, 2022

The leaker posted the video and speculated that it could be the new shiny mechanic for Pokémon Legends. Because we have no information about this outside of the leaked footage, we canon confirm if this is true or not. It could be a mechanic to make it easier for players to find specific Pokémon.

While we don’t know anything about this mechanic works, the dome is referred to as a space-time distortion based on the leaked footage shared. This could connect to the speculation that the main character in Pokémon Legends is there because of some form of time travel. It is not precisely understood how that all fits together, but Arceus, the mythical Pokémon, might have something to do with it based on leaked footage of the game’s introduction. We cannot verify these claims and have to take the information shared by these leakers with a grain of salt.

Leaks for Pokémon Legends continue to appear online as more people get their hands on it well before its official January 28 release. We expect these leaks to continue to appear online and on Twitter throughout the rest of January.