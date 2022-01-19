Pokémon Legends: Arceus leaks appear to show off Hisuian versions of Typhlosion, Decidueye, and Samurott

The rumors and leaks for Pokémon Legends: Arceus continue to appear well ahead of the open-world game’s official launch to the Nintendo Switch on January 28. Today, it seems that the entire Hisiuan PokéDex leaked ahead of launch, including the three new starter evolutions, Typhlosion, Decidueye, and Samurott.

Leakers revealed these forms, and we cannot confirm this information. Each of these forms also has supposedly new typings. For example, Typlosion will be a Fire and Ghost-type. Decidueye is a Grass and Fighting-type. Samurott is a Water and Dark-type. We cannot confirm if these will be the final typings for these evolutions.

You’ll need to work your way through the game to level up your starter Pokémon as you journey through Pokémon Legends to reach these evolutions.

These were not the only Pokémon to supposedly have their Hisuian forms leaked ahead of time. The full PokéDex allegedly made its way online, including the new Hisuian forms for Dialga, Palkia, along with an upcoming legendary exclusively making its debut in Pokémon Legends.

The leaks were pouring in yesterday when it was revealed that a fan received a physical copy of the game 10 days before the release. The source for that game was working with the leakers, and additional individuals were also able to grab the game, leading to many of these supposed leaks.

While we cannot confirm if these details are the final evolutions for Typhlosion, Decidueye, and Samurott, we expect more leaks to continue before January 28.