Pokémon Legends: Arceus patch 1.0.2 fixes Cherrim and duplicate Pokémon glitch

The Pokémon Company has rolled out a new patch for players to download for Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Version 1.0.2 for Legends: Arceus is available right now, and it fixes several minor bugs that include a noticeable Cherrim glitch, and the ability to duplicate Pokémon.

There was a glitch in Pokémon Legends: Arceus that many players suffered through where it made it impossible to capture the Pokémon Cherrim when it is in Sunshine form during the middle of a battle. Players need to complete the Pokédex entry for Cherrim to complete a Research task, and that specific Research task has become one of the more difficult ones to complete due to how rare it is to find Cherrim in the wild. The glitch made completing the task very frustrating, which is why players are thankful it’s fixed.

Serebii Update: A small patch has gone live for Pokémon Legends: Arceus, bringing the game to Version 1.0.2. We're currently investigating to see what it altershttps://t.co/gDbXkHT3ar pic.twitter.com/vZ8K2votlB — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) February 9, 2022

The other bug that version 1.0.2 fixed is the one where players were able to capture the same Pokémon twice. There are several bugs that players exploit to capture multiple of the same Pokémon, including one to gain multiple Shiny forms. The patch fixes a minor duplicate glitch that players have no control over and happens by accident. More time is needed to discover if the other duplicated methods have also been fixed.

Patch 1.02. also has some localization changes, with some small tweaks to the script. The patch also fixes an issue where some players couldn’t progress after completing the main missions.